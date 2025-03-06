Mumbai, March 06: LatestLY has shortlisted important news headlines of today for students who carry the responsibility of presenting important news headlines in the school assembly. From national and international news to sports updates and developments from cinema world, below are important news that students can present during their school assemblies. Scroll down to access the school assembly news headlines for March 07, 2025, and prepare yourself for the day.

National News Headlines

Rs 2,500 for Delhi Women Is PM Modi’s Commitment, Will Start From March 8: BJP’s Dushyant Gautam

Nothing Wrong in Providing Comfort to MLAs: Karnataka Assembly Speaker on Objection to Recliner Facilities

Bungus Valley Being Developed As Offbeat Tourist Spot: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

PM Narendra Modi on Two-Day Gujarat Visit From Today, To Attend ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’

International News Headlines

Pro-Khalistan Supporter Tries To Breach S Jaishankar's Secuity in London, India Condemns

Pilot Error Blamed for Mistaken South Korean Fighter Jet Bombing Over Pocheon

Mob Besiege Police Station in Dhaka, Call for Release of Accused in Sexual Harassment Case

Australian Airlines To Halt Operations in Brisbane Ahead of Tropical Cyclone Alfred’s Landfall

Business News Headlines

Reliance Retail Slashing Jobs, Tightening Operations Before Public Debut: Report

Donald Trump Grants One-Month Exemption to Big Three Automakers From Mexico, Canada Tariffs: White House

PhonePe Launches ‘Insuring HEROES’ Campaign for International Women’s Day

Hiring Grows 10% in February, Demand Surges for Freshers, Skills-Based Roles: Report

Entertainment News Headlines

R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth-Starrer ‘Test’ to Premiere on April 4

Anil Kapoor Calls Out the Lack of Recognition for Anupam Kher’s Blockbuster Roles

Swati Shah Roped In To Play Jagdamba in Sun Neo’s ‘Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri’

Robert Pattinson Fell Asleep With Knives After Watching a Horror Movie

Sports News Headlines

IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar’s Fifty in Vain As Australia Masters Beat India Masters by 95 Runs

Winning IPL Title With RCB Would Be Perfect Finishing Touch to Virat Kohli’s Phenomenal Career: AB De Villiers

Greater Noida To Host Women’s National Boxing Championship From March 21

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Chair ‘Chintan Shivir’ on 2028 Olympics Preparation, Sports Governance

Champions League: Ten-Man Barcelona Beat Benfica, Liverpool Stun PSG

