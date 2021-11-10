New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax on Wednesday posted nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 87.92 crore for September quarter 2021-22.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 31.24 crore in the same period a year ago, a BSE filing said.

Also Read | Twitter Launches Blue Subscription Service in the US and New Zealand on iOS, Android & Web: Report.

Total income in the quarter under review was Rs 1,506.07 crore as against Rs 1,163.97 crore earlier.

As on September 30, 2021, order booking for the quarter was 67 per cent higher at Rs 1,856 crore as against Rs 1,114 crore in the corresponding period last year which was impacted due to the pandemic, it stated.

Also Read | 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launched in India From Rs 4.99 Lakh; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Thermax Group had an order balance of Rs 6,516 crore, up 26 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

The board in its meeting on Wednesday approved appointment of Ravi Gopinath as an additional and independent director of the company for a term of five years with effect from November 10, 2021.

It also approved "Thermax Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2021" (ESOP 2021)and proposal of issuance of stock options to employees of the company not exceeding 2.44 per cent of the company's share capital, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Thermax Ltd is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, China, Europe and South East Asia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)