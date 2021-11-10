Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the 2021 Celerio at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Celerio is claimed to be India's most fuel-efficient car with a mileage of 26.68 km/l. The compact hatchback Celerio comes equipped with a new-age design, enhanced road presence and smart features. It gets animated sweeping headlamps, radiant grille with sharp chrome accents, fog lamps, droplet styled tail lamps, a 3D organic sculpted design, black B pillars and 15-inch urbane black alloy wheels. Maruti Suzuki Sales Decline 24% to 1,38,335 Units in October, 2021.

The new Celerio comes in four variants - Lxi, Vxi, Zxi and Zxi+. It is powered by a next-gen K-Series engine with dual jet, dual VVT that generates a power of 49kW @5500RPM and a peak torque of 89Nm @3500RPM.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

It comes with two transmission options - a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. Development of the K-Series engine is done with the use of technology like cooled EGR, auto tensioner and integrated exhaust manifold. The All-New Celerio comes in an array of 6 colours including two new colours – Solid Fire Red and Speedy Blue along with Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, and Caffeine Brown.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

On the inside, the new Celerio comes loaded with a 7-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation, pollen type AC filter, engine push start with smart key, 60:40 split rear seats, height-adjustable driver seat, tilt steering with mounted audio controls, electrically-foldable ORVMs with turn indicators. For safety, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers a first-in-segment Hill Hold Assist function with AGS among others.

Check variant-wise prices here.

Manual Transmission Auto Gear Shift Variant Price Variant Price Lxi 4,99,000/- ------------ ------------ Vxi 5,63,000/- Vxi 6,13,000/- Zxi 5,94,000/- Zxi 6,44,000/- Zxi+ 6,44,000/- Zxi+ 6,94,000/-

