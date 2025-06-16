Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Three children, including two brothers drowned in a canal in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Pilibanga town when the children stepped into a canal to take a bath while grazing goats and began drowning.

The three tried to save each other but eventually drowned. Pilibanga police station constable Arvind Kumar said Krishna Bawri, his brother Vakil Bawri and Raman Kumhar -- all aged between 10 to 12 years -- died in the incident.

He said their bodies were recovered from the canal and kept in a mortuary. The bodies will be handed over to family members after post mortem, police said.

