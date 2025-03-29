Chandigarh, Mar 29 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Saturday said it arrested three men and seized from them six pistols and nine cartridges.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the accused as Gurjant Singh, a resident of Sangatpura in Amritsar; Gursharan Singh alias Gursharandeep and Abhishek alias Abhi, both residents of Lakhuwal in Amritsar.

The development came a day after the Counter Intelligence unit in Amritsar busted a Pakistan-backed illegal arms smuggling racket with the arrest of two operatives who were further supplying the weapons to associates of foreign-based gangsters Lakhbir Landa and Satta Naushera.

Five sophisticated pistols were also seized from them.

Yadav said the police received reliable input that some individuals were in possession of arms and ammunition and hatching a conspiracy to commit a crime at Uggar Aulakh village.

Acting swiftly, the police conducted a raid near the village along the Amritsar-Ajnala Road and apprehended the accused, he said.

According to preliminary investigations, the arrested accused have a criminal history with cases related to the Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Excise Act registered against them, the police chief said.

Further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of their network, he added.

