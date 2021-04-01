Mau (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) Three men were killed when their bike was hit by a car in Haldharpur area on Azamgarh-Ballia highway, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Raju (25), Dinesh (24) and Vinod (22) were going to attend a party and their bike was hit by a speeding car, they said.

All the three died in the accident. They were residents of Pahsan village.

Circle Officer Amit Singh said that bike caught fire after the accident.

He said two men were killed on the spot, while one died in the hospital during treatment.

