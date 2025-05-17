New Tehri, May 17 (PTI) Three people, including two siblings, were killed on Saturday in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, police said.

Ramesh Prasad Anthwal (55) and his elder brother, Chintamani Anthwal (68) died as their car fell into a gorge on the Purwal-Anthwal motor road in Bhilangana block of the district, Ghansali SHO Sanjeev Thapliyal said.

At around 1.30 pm, their car went out of control and fell into a deep ditch at Chari Naame Tok along the rural motor road, he said.

Both brothers died on the way to the hospital. Ramesh was a teacher and his elder brother was a retired pharmacist. Their cousin was seriously injured in the accident, he said.

He was referred to a higher centre from Pilkhi PHC, Thapliyal said.

In a separate accident, the driver of a car died when it fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge on the Chamba-Koti Colony motor road in the district.

The car driver was identified as Ajay Rawat (43) who died on the spot, Chamba police station SHO L S Butola said. There was no other passenger in the vehicle. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot removed the body from the ditch and sent it to the district hospital for postmortem.

