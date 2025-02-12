Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Three people of a family were killed after their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were identified as Vikas (22), his sister-in-law, Natho (21) and his cousin, Anushka (8).

According to police, the family was travelling from Firozpur to a village in Maniya on a bike to attend a programme.

Their bike was hit by an unknown vehicle near a petrol pump on Agra-Mumbai National Highway, Maniya police station in-charge Ramnaresh Meena said

Vikas, Natho and Anushka were found dead near the vehicle. However, a one-year-old survived the accident, Meena added.

