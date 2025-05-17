Erode (Tamil Nadu), May 17 (PTI) Three persons, including a Nigerian national, were arrested for selling ganja, the Erode Unit of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police said here on Saturday.

According to the PEW police, when they were on patrol duty at Vijayamangalam area near Perundurai on Friday night, they spotted the Nigerian, later known as Jones (45) with a bag. When checked, they found 1.2 kg ganja and one gram of Methamphetamine.

He admitted that he was working in a factory and used to sell ganja to the workers and others.

The police registered a case against him under the Narcotics Act and investigations are on.

The PEW police also arrested Saravanan of Vijayamangalam with three kg ganja and Kausik with a small quantity of drugs during the night patrol.

