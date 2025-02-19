Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Three Rohingyas from Myanmar were arrested in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

Based on credible information, police found the three Rohingyas, including a married couple, in the age group of 20-22, employed at a farmhouse in Rajapur mandal on February 18, they said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Police said they seized one Indian passport, Aadhaar card besides ID cards of Bangladesh from the possession of three Rohingyas.

One of them had "illegally" entered India in 2012, and was found to have brought a Rohingya couple from Bangladesh in 2024, promising them jobs after collecting money. The three were found working at a farmhouse in Mahabubnagar for over eight months. The man had worked in Hyderabad before traveling to Saudi Arabia using an Indian passport, and later returned to India in 2022, eventually going to Bangladesh. Authorities suspect that the individuals may have procured Indian passports and Aadhaar cards by submitting fabricated documents, and the police are currently investigating the matter.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A case under relevant sections of BNS, Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act was registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)