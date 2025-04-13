Coimbatore, Apr 13 (PTI) A 37-year-old pastor has been arrested by a special team for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls last year, the police said on Sunday.

John Jebaraj, a pastor at the Kings Generation Church here was picked up from Kerala's Idukki district by the special team of the Central Gandhipuram All Women Police Station and was brought to Coimbatore, police sources said.

"He has been arrested under POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences). He was in Kerala," a senior police official told PTI.

According to the police, he allegedly assaulted the two girls at a function in his residence last year.

While the incident did not come to light then, one of the family members of the victims who recently came to know about it, informed the police, they added.

