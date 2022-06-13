Coimbatore, Jun 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday termed the police department in the State as a "puppet and a showpiece kept in an exhibition."

"There is large-scale interference of the DMK government in the functioning of the police force," he told reporters here.

Replying to a question on the increasing lock-up deaths, he asked as to what steps the government has taken to reduce the mental stress the police personnel face.

The BJP leader said the NDA would win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He further said the BJP has a good relationship with the AIADMK and would not work against it.

