Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) A six-day exhibition cum trade fair Athwas to showcase investment opportunities in J&K and Ladakh was inaugurated here on Friday.

The fair aims to tap business opportunities in the food processing, agro-based industries and tourism sectors.

The event has more than 150 entrepreneurs participating from different parts of J&K and Ladakh, according to a statement.

"The primary objective of the exhibition is to showcase the key growth sectors and investment opportunities in J&K and Ladakh's industries and tourism, with the aim of attracting new investments.

"It will serve as a platform for fostering connections between the local and external business communities, generating primary employment opportunities," said Ruchita Rane, Head, Territory Development of J&K, PARC.

"We are hopeful that the 'Athwas' event will provide an opportunity to allay fears and apprehensions from the minds of the outside business community about investment in J&K," said Gagan Mahotra, President, Reception Committee Athwas 2023.

