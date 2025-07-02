Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) A delegation of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on Wednesday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and raised various demands, including increasing the number of counters for Amarnath pilgrim registration.

The six-member delegation led by JCCI president Arun Gupta apprised the Lieutenant Governor of various important matters pertaining to the Amarnath yatra and the welfare issues of the business and trade fraternity, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

JCCI said the chamber welcomed the measures taken by the administration to ensure safe and peaceful Amarnath yatra, but highlighted the need to increase the token counters for facilitating Amarnath pilgrims.

"Besides this, there is an urgent need to enhance the security arrangements as this year's Amarnath Yatra marks the first major religious event in J&K since the devastating Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent operation Sindoor," it said in a statement.

Also Read | Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

The chamber said the delegation requested the Sinha to take up the issue relating to the extension of the Industrial Package of Rs 28,400 crore with the Union Government so that the Industrial units, which have applied well within time, can get the benefit of the package.

The chamber also requested Sinha to take up the issue regarding the start of a new train between Jammu and Haridwar and vice versa on a daily basis with the Union Railway Ministry.

He pointed out that the present regular train between Jammu and Haridwar was started about 23 years ago and since then no other train has been added on this route and the number of passengers is increasing day by day, as the people are frequently visiting Haridwar to perform religious rituals, including 'Asthi Visarjan' of their dear ones, JCCI said.

It said the Lieutenant Governor gave a patient hearing and assured to resolve the issues discussed in the meeting at the earliest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)