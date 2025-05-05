Mathura (UP), May 5 (PTI) Traders in Vrindavan kept their shops shut on Monday in response to a "bandh" call by local Hindu organisations to protest against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people.

The shutdown was supported by various organisations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nagar Udyog Vyapar Mandal, Tirth Purohit Mahasabha, Rashtriya Dharm Raksha Sangh, and the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha, whose members also shut down their establishments in solidarity.

Earlier, on Sunday evening, office-bearers of the supporting groups held a motorcycle rally which created visible momentum for the shutdown that followed.

Major market areas around the Banke Bihari Temple, Prem Mandir, Raman Reti, Fogla Ashram, Harinikunj Chauraha, Gautam Pada, Bhatta Bhawan, CFC Chauraha, Pratap Bazaar, Loi Bazaar, and Chhipi Gali remained completely closed.

Expressing anger over the killings, local traders demanded stern action against the terrorists and their handlers.

"The Vrindavan bandh was an unprecedented success," said Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal, VHP city unit president. "Volunteers of VHP and Bajrang Dal went around markets from early morning urging people to support the "bandh."

He added that saints and several social groups also extended their full support to the protest.

One of the seven ancient temples of Vrindavan(Sapt Devalaya) Radha Damodar Temple was also closed for morning darshans supporting the bandh.

"Temple was closed for devotees in the morning, however, all daily sevas, rituals, and poojas were performed as usual", Krishna Balram Goswami Sevayat Radha Damodar Temple said.

The temple will open for devotees in the evening, he added.

He said that the temple is closed in protest against the killing of innocent Hindus in Pahalgam. Hindus must unite, so that no such incident is repeated in the future.

Balram Goswami said prayers were also performed for the peace of departed souls.

