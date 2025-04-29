New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Telecom regulator TRAI on Tuesday issued a pre-discussion paper on review of tariff for domestic leased circuits.

Inputs and comments received from stakeholders would be analysed and considered by the authority to examine the need for a review of DLC tariffs, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a release.

"The TRAI today released a pre consultation paper on 'review of tariff for domestic leased circuits' seeking inputs from stakeholders," according to the release.

TRAI said it is examining the need for reviewing the existing ceiling tariffs for domestic leased circuits (DLCs).

"Any proposed review will require a thorough analysis and careful consideration of key aspects, including ensuring fair and affordable pricing, promoting healthy competition in the market, evolving technology and market dynamics, and fair returns for service providers. This exercise can only be achieved through close cooperation among all stakeholders," it said.

In order to facilitate the proposed review, TRAI asked stakeholders to participate in the present pre-consultation process by submitting relevant issues, concerns and suggestions pertaining to the existing ceiling tariff of DLCs.

The issues on which TRAI has sought stakeholder views include development trends and current status of the market; effectiveness of the existing tariff framework for DLCs; and prevailing tariff structures for DLCs offered by service providers across different technologies, bandwidths and distances.

Views are also being sought on impact of new technological advancements on the evolving DLC ecosystem and associated tariff considerations; Disparities in tariffs across different routes and geographical regions; and challenges faced by small service providers, customers or new entrants in the current DLC market.

"Written inputs/ comments on the pre-consultation paper...are invited from stakeholders by May 19, 2025," it said.

