Tuticorin, July 16 (PTI) Three people in a car carrying lethal weapons were arrested during a vehicle-check near Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

A country-made pistol, some ammunition and 'aruvals' (long knives) were seized from Rajkumar (aged 37), Vinoth (26)and Surendar (24), all belonging to Thatchanallur in Tirunelveli, the police said.

Rajkumar has 26 cases pending against him in various police stations in Tamil Nadu, they said adding that the three were on their way to Tirunelveli from Erode.

