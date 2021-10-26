New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Triveni Turbine on Tuesday posted a sevenfold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 173.76 crore in the July-September quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The net profit of the company was Rs 24.31 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 214.28 crore in the quarter as against Rs 190.09 crore in the same period of the last year.

The board also declared payment of interim dividend of Rupee 0.40 per equity share and a special dividend of Rupee 0.60 per equity shares of Re 1 each i.e. 100% of the face value.

It fixed 9th November 2021 as the record date for determining the members entitled to receive the interim & special dividend.

The dividend shall be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) on 25th November 2021 to equity shareholders of the company whose name appear on the Register of members of the Company or in records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the record date.

