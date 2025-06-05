Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old truck driver was allegedly beaten to death by an acquaintance after a fight broke out between the two while drinking alcohol here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Tuesday in Vasundhara Sector 13 area of Indirapuram area when Gendalal Patel alias Chavanni, hailing from Gunnaur in Madhya Pradesh had gone to visit a local tea stall owner Ranjit, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Pinaki Misra? From Age to Family Background and Net Worth, Here's All About BJD Leader With Whom Mahua Moitra Reportedly Married.

A fight broke out between the two while drinking alcohol during which Ranjit allegedly attacked Gendalal with a stick and left him by the roadside.

Patel's body was recovered on Wednesday morning, ssistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Fraudulent Claimants Face Heat As Maharashtra Govt to Cross-Check Income Tax Data; Know Who Is Eligible for INR 1,500 Monthly Aid.

The officer said the post-mortem report revealed two fractures and multiple injuries, indicating a violent assault. Patel had reportedly been living separately from his wife for the past three years.

His relatives filed a complaint on Thursday afternoon, following which an FIR under relevant sections was registered against the accused, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)