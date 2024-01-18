Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) A trailer truck carrying 31 tonnes of metal plates overturned on Mumbra Bypass on Thursday, leading to a temporary disruption in traffic, an official said.

The incident took place at 6am when the driver Budhram Singh lost control of the vehicle, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"Singh sustained injuries and is hospitalised. The truck was set right and traffic was restored some time later. The truck was on its way from Haryana to Kalamboli," he said.

