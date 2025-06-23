Chennai, Jun 23 (PTI) Co-living space operator Truliv has raised equity funding from Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd (BCCL) at a valuation of Rs 356.50 crore.

In a statement on Monday, Chennai-based Truliv said it has formed a "strategic equity partnership with Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL) at a valuation of Rs 356.50 crore".

The company did not mention the amount it has raised from BCCL.

The capital raised will be used to expand Truliv's footprint into new cities, strengthen its technology platform, and build out its next set of alternate asset classes in hospitality, including holiday homes and retirement living.

TruIiv, a subsidiary of DRA, provides built-to-suit co-living spaces. It currently operates successfully in the holiday homes segment as its second asset class. The upcoming portfolio includes student housing, retirement communities, and nature-centric living solutions.

