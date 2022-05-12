New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) TV Today Network Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal 1.40 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 35.69 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 36.20 crore in the January-March period a year ago, TV Today Network said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 13.06 per cent to Rs 242.26 crore during the period under review as against Rs 214.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

TV Today Network's total expenses were at Rs 205.37 crore, up 16.74 per cent in Q4 of FY 2021-22, as against Rs 175.91 crore of the corresponding period.

Its revenue from 'Television and other media operations' was at Rs 236.13 crore in the January-March quarter, while 'radio broadcasting' contributed Rs 6.13 crore.

For the entire financial year ended on March 31, 2022, TV Today Network's net profit was up 38.03 per cent at Rs 181.51 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 131.50 crore in 2020-21.

Its revenue from operation stood at Rs 930.10 crore in 2021-22. This was 18.78 per cent higher than Rs 782.98 crore in FY21

Share of TV Today Network Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 318.20 on BSE, down 11.18 per cent from the previous close.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, TV Today Network said its board in a meeting held on Thursday recommended a final dividend of 60 per cent, which is Rs 3 per equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2021-22. This would be subject to shareholders' approval in AGM, it added.

