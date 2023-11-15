New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Two men were arrested and two juveniles detained for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old in Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Tuesday.

"On Sunday, we received information that a youth had been stabbed and rushed to a hospital for treatment. A police team was dispatched to the spot. The victim was identified as Tarun of Veena Enclave in Nangloi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

Tarun died during treatment and a murder case was registered, he added.

An investigation was launched and a police team arrested Azad (26) and Prakash (20) and detained two juveniles from Nangloi, he said.

The accused revealed that they had a dispute over money with the victim, the police said.

They were drinking with Tarun when a spat broke out between them. The accused then stabbed Tarun and fled, the police added.

"We have recovered a motorcycle and further investigation is underway," Chiram said.

