Kota (Rajasthan) Jan 18 (PTI) Two cousins were swept away in strong currents when their car plunged into a canal in the Kaithun area here, police said on Thursday.

One of the two cousins, identified as Manoj Meena (27), is still missing while his brother Anil Meena (24)managed to swim out to the shore, the police said.

The duo were travelling from Kota to their home in Deoli manjhi village when the accident took place Wednesday late night, they added.

On being informed about the incident, teams of civil defence and State Disaster Response Force, and a divers' squad rushed to the spot along with a police team and launched a search operation in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Khaitun SHO Ramnarayan Bhanwaria said.

The divers' squad found the car stuck at around 7-foot depth in the canal and pulled it out with a rope, the SHO said.

Manoj is still missing and efforts are underway to rescue him, he added.

