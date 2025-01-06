Kaushambi (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Two members of a family are feared drowned while bathing in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Monday, police said.

Station House Officer Dhirendra Singh said JK Mishra (50), from Daranagar area, along with his yonger brother Janardan Mishra (45), his son Shikhar (28) and nephew Rishabh Mishra (20) had gone to Kada Ghat to perform rituals marking the 10th day of their father's demise.

Also Read | AP SBTET Diploma Results For 2024-25 Released, Know Steps To Check Scorecard at sbtet.ap.gov.in.

The four went to bathe in the river but were swept away after venturing into deep water, Singh said.

Locals managed to rescue JK Mishra and his son with the help of divers. The duo was taken to a community health centre, where JK Mishra died during treatment, the officer said.

Also Read | What Is Whaling Attack? How To Prevent It? All About Phishing Scam That Targets High-Ranking Employees.

Janardan Mishra and his son remain missing and search operations by divers are underway, the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)