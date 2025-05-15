Gurugram, May 15 (PTI) A supervisor and a field officer of a government school have been arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for releasing the salary of the school sweeper, a Gurugram ACB official said on Thursday.

The accused, supervisor Shivram and field officer Anil Kumar, of Government Model Sanskriti Primary School at Chakkarpur village in Gurugram district, were arrested on Tuesday after Shivram was caught red-handed.

They were produced in a city court on Wednesday, after which they were sent to a two-day police remand.

Two other officials of the school are also under scanner, and the ACB is trying to nab them, the official added.

The action was taken after the sweeper lodged a complaint, detailing that he did not get his salary even after working there for over a month, and a bribe of Rs 50,000 was demanded to process his salary by an official named Saini.

According to the complaint, it was Saini who asked the sweeper to contact Anil and Shivram.

Based on the complaint, ACB laid a trap and arrested Shivram and then Anil, said the official.

