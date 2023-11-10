Latur, Nov 10 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Latur district arrested two persons for allegedly stealing mobile phones and recovered 10 devices from their possession, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused Saudagar alias Saudya Hajare (20) and Ravi Kasbe (19) while they were trying to sell the stolen mobile phones at Ausa Road, he said.

The police have recovered 10 mobile phones and a motorcycle worth Rs 1.60 lakh from the duo, the official said.

