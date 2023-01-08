Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) Two men in their mid-twenties were booked for allegedly having unnatural sex with a 19-year-old transgender person in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place under Shantinagar police station limits on January 6 and the case was filed on Saturday, he said.

"The victim was sexually assaulted after the two accused made him drink alcohol. They also beat the victim for refusing to have sex with them," he added.

