New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in southwest Delhi allegedly with nearly 60 grams of cocaine that was concealed in polythene packets resembling garlic pods, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Ankit Kumar (25) and Chimezie Fabian Chidolue alias Fabian (29), he said, adding that they were allegedly working on the instructions of Rehman alias Raymond, believed to be the key figure in the supply network, via a foreign-based phone number.

On the night of April 14, a team from the Sarojini Nagar police station was on routine picket duty near the Leela Hotel roundabout when it noticed a white car approaching the checkpoint.

The driver, upon being signalled to stop, allegedly tried to flee but was apprehended. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 25 polythene knots, shaped like garlic pods, concealed inside the front door panel, a senior officer said.

Field testing confirmed that the substance was cocaine, weighing 34 grams. The driver was identified as Ankit Kumar and a case was registered under the NDPS Act. The car allegedly used for the supply was also seized, police said.

During sustained interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he had obtained the cocaine from a Nigerian national named Fabian on the instructions of Rehman alias Raymond, believed to be the key figure in the supply network.

The following day, on April 15, police intercepted Fabian near the Mahipalpur flyover and allegedly recovered 25.88 grams of cocaine from his possession. He was arrested on the spot.

“Fabian revealed that he had made multiple deliveries of cocaine and was receiving instructions from Rehman via foreign-registered numbers. The knot-shaped packaging of the drugs is a concealment method commonly used by African syndicates operating in metro cities,” the officer said.

Police said Ankit, who worked as a driver, acted as a courier in the supply chain and would deliver the drugs based on instructions.

