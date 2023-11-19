Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Two persons were seriously injured when they were attacked by black bears outside their homes in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Sunday.

Ghulam Hassain Chohan (60) and Bhabhi Chand (57) were returning home from their fields when they were attacked by the bears in Bhatta and Gawarin villages in the Chatroo area late Saturday. The animals fled into nearby forests after the attacks, they said.

Also Read | TMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 27 Medical Officer and Other Posts of Tata Memorial Hospital at tmc.gov.in, Know Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital, from where Chand was referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here for specialised treatment, they said.

Wildlife department officials visited both villages. Traps have been laid to capture the bears, according to the officials.

Also Read | Earthquake in Philippines: Six Dead, Two Missing After Quake of Magnitude 6.9 on Richter Scale Rocks Mindanao.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)