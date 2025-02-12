Kottayam, Feb 12 (PTI) Two bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala have strongly criticised the state government for its 'inaction' while people continue to be killed in wildlife attacks across different parts of the state.

Addressing the state convention of the Indian Farmers Movement (INFAM) at Kanjirappally on Wednesday, Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil questioned whether "there was proper governance in the state".

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 13 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

He said the government must ensure the people's right to live in agricultural areas where farmers work for their livelihood.

"The question is whether there is governance in the state. The government and the Forest Department should take responsibility for the wildlife attacks," he said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Implementation Date To Be January 1, 2026? Experts Fear Delay in 8th CPC Salary Hike Rollout, Here's Why.

He also demanded the resignation of the forest minister, holding him morally responsible for the recurring wildlife attacks.

Kanjirappally Bishop Mar Jose Pulickal in his speech said people wanted to know what the state government and the forest minister were doing while lives were being lost to wild animal attacks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)