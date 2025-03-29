Pilibhit (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) Two women devotees were killed and six people, including an infant, were injured when their car rammed into a tree here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night near Poliganj when Joginder Singh from Farrukhabad district had left with his family to visit Maa Purnagiri Dhaam in Uttarakhand, they said.

SHO of Niuria police station Rupa Bisht told reporters that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree killing Ratnesh Rathore (40) and Pushpa Devi (61).

The injured, identified as Ankur (24), Joginder Singh (45), Mohini (22), Anurag (18), Navya (12) and seven-month-old Annaya, were rushed to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added.

