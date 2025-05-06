New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Two men were killed and two others injured after a motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car in Delhi Cantonment area, an official said on Tuesday.

He said the police received a PCR call regarding the accident at around 12.25 am on May 3.

Also Read | CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, Know Steps To Download.

The deceased have been identified as Mangal (22) and Vikash (20), while Raja (20) and Sahil (18) were injured in the accident. All four victims, residents of Dhobi Ghat in Kirbi Place area, were allegedly riding on a single motorcycle without any helmet at the time of the accident, he said.

A police team reached the spot and found a motorcycle and a car in a damaged condition. Four men were found lying injured on the road, the official said.

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

They were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where Mangal was declared dead. The other three were referred to higher medical centres for treatment, the official said.

Vikas succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Raja is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. Sahil was discharged after receiving medical care, he said.

The driver of the car has been arrested, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)