Kannauj (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and one injured after the roof slab of an under-construction house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place while the lintel of Ajay Kumar's house was being laid and labourers from nearby villages — Shyamjeet (28) of Anauri Kheda and Gyanendra (32) of Bhawanipur Anauri — were working at the site when the shuttering along with the concrete slab suddenly collapsed, burying the workers underneath, Circle Officer Abhishek Pratap Ajey said .

Both Shyamjeet and Gyanendra died on the spot, while another labourer Tillu (26) sustained injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at Tirwa Medical College and is said to be out of danger.

Following the accident, angry family members of the deceased refused to allow the removal of the bodies and demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation and five bighas of land for each victim.

Later, after assurances of appropriate compensation by the administration, the families agreed to allow the postmortem. “Both deceased labourers' families will receive compensation as per government norms,” CO Ajey said.

