Noida, May 24 (PTI) Two men allegedly involved in the murder of a woman in Navi Mumbai were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF), Noida unit, on Saturday, officials said.

The accused, Sukhpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, residents of Fatehabad in Haryana, were nabbed from Ghanta Gol Chakkar in Surajpur area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the STF said.

According to STF officials, an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) was registered at NRI Sagari police station in Navi Mumbai in connection with the murder. The two men had been absconding since then.

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF Field Unit, Noida) Raj Kumar Mishra said during interrogation, 24-year-old Sukhpreet told police that he had gone to Mumbai to pursue a career in modelling after passing Class 12.

He was living with his maternal uncle's son Gurpreet, where they met a woman from Ghaziabad who ran a salon in Navi Mumbai, the officer said.

Mishra said the salon owner allegedly offered the duo a contract of Rs 5 lakh to kill another woman, he said.

Further investigation revealed that the murder was plotted at the behest of the dead woman's husband, he added.

The STF said the two accused ordered a knife and face masks online, conducted a recce, and killed the woman on the night of May 18 by slitting her throat as she was walking on a road.

The two had been absconding since the incident and based on a tip-off, the STF arrested them on Saturday, the officer said.

