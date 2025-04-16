Gurugram, Apr 16 (PTI) Two students and a female attendant were injured when a minibus ferrying them to school overturned after being hit by a dumper in Sector 69, Gurugram, on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in the morning when the bus of Ryan School, located on Sohna Road, was on its way to pick up children from their locations.

Two children boarded the bus from Tulip Chowk. Thereafter, the bus was on its way to pick up other students from Noorpur and Badshahpur.

When they reached Noorpur turn, a dumper coming from Palda village hit the bus, and it overturned. Besides the driver, only two children and a female attendant were inside the bus, said police.

They all were rescued by people nearby who heard the screams of the occupants trapped inside the bus. The injured were taken to a private hospital.

A senior police officer said that an FIR has been registered against the dumper driver, who fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

