Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on Monday said two units have started operations at its multi-product special economic zone (SEZ) while three others are expected to commence their construction activities soon.

Spread over 277 hectares, the multi-product port based-SEZ at the country's premier container port is aimed at boosting exports by enabling port-led industrialisation under Sagarmala initiative of the Shipping Ministry.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to Be Launched at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Next Month: Report.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

Two units in the SEZ-- OWS LLP and Krish Food Industry (India) have completed their first phase of operational activity and are declared operational units by Development Commissioner, SEEPZ, SEZ, the port operator said in a release.

Also Read | Realme 6i Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Be Launched in India on July 24.

Apart from the first two companies, three more companies are likely to commence their construction activities soon, it added.

"For JNPT, this is truly a great occasion as JNPT becomes the first port where Port-led economic development is evolving successfully. The Port is confident of attracting leading global companies for making India a manufacturing hub as the infrastructure development underway in JNPT SEZ is as per the international benchmark.

"The potential units investment and the employment generation will give a boost to the entire entire eco-system around JNPT region," said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)