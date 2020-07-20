Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to introduce the Realme 6i mobile phone in the Indian market. The firm shared a poster of the smartphone on its official Twitter revealing some details & the launch date. According to the poster, the online launch will commence on July 24 at 12.30 pm IST, via Realme's official YouTube & social media handles. New Realme 6 Variant With 6GB RAM & 64GB Storage Launched in India at Rs 15,999.

The company has not revealed much information about the handset. The mobile phone will pack a waterdrop notch display. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. For photography, the device will get a quad rear camera setup that is likely to feature a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a portrait & a macro lens. For selfies & video calling, there could be a 16MP shooter at the front.

Unlock the Speed! Experience powerful performance with #realme6i featuring MediaTek Helio G90T Processor, among the fastest processors in the segment. Launching at 12:30 PM, 24th July on all our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/0CU3woz0Uf pic.twitter.com/n5ihpWKfrg — realme (@realmemobiles) July 20, 2020

The mobile device may run on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system & could come in two variants - 3GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Additionally, the smartphone might get a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS & a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 6i is priced at MMK 249,900 (approximately Rs 13,000) for 3GB & 64GB model in Myanmar whereas the 4GB & 128GB variant costs MMK 299,900 (approximately Rs 16,350). So we could expect the India prices to be somewhere around it.

