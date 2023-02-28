Kochi, Feb 28 (PTI) A woman and her mother-in-law were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house at Vadakkekara near Paravoor here, police said on Tuesday.

Ambika (60) was found hanging in a room while Sarojini (90) was lying on the bed. The family of the deceased was alerted by the neighbours, who got suspicious as there was no activity in the house.

Relatives reached the spot and informed the police, they said.

Investigation is on, they added.

