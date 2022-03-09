Nainital, Mar 9 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed the Commissioner of Kumaon and the Inspector General of Police of the region to form a committee to look into the recent incident of alleged ragging at a medical college in Haldwani.

Hearing a PIL related to students' ragging at Haldwani Medical College, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Mishra and Justice RC Khulbe ordered that the committee should identify the students responsible for the incident and suspend them.

The PIL was filed by Haridwar resident Sachchidananda Dabral after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing students standing in a queue on the college campus with hands tied and heads shaven.

However, college authorities have denied the occurrence of any such incident.

They have also said that no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.

Students seen with tonsured heads in the video said they shaved off their heads due to "dandruff and allergies".

