Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) Under the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative, 50 additional parks within the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike are being developed and the rest are being upgraded, a senior official said on Saturday.

Speaking after inaugurating the "Bengaluru Habba" cultural programme held at Bugle Rock Park in the Basavanagudi, Special Commissioner of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Management, Preeti Gehlot, stated that the BBMP's Horticulture Department is continuously engaged in the maintenance of parks.

"There are 1,287 parks within BBMP limits, all of which are being equipped with seating arrangements for citizens, greenery, fencing, and other amenities. Upgradation work is ongoing across all existing parks. In addition, soak pits (Ingu Gundi) are being constructed in the parks to improve groundwater levels," she said in a statement.

To encourage people to spend more time enjoying the environment, all parks will remain open daily from 5 AM to 10 PM, she said.

She urged residents to help maintain cleanliness in their neighborhood parks and to promote awareness about keeping public spaces clean.

According to the statement, to enhance the park experience for visitors and morning walkers, a unique programme called "Bengaluru Habba" has been launched. It features traditional cultural performances, including Dollu Kunitha (folk drum dance), folk singing, light music, and performances by folk art troupes showcasing the city's heritage and artistic traditions.

"In each of the 27 Assembly constituencies under BBMP's limits, cultural and art-based programmes aimed at promoting children's creativity and public engagement will be conducted in one park per constituency, from now until March 2026," it said.

As part of the "Bengaluru Habba" celebrations, an awareness rally featuring cultural troupes was also organised from Ramakrishna Math Circle to Bugle Rock Park to raise public awareness, the statement added.

