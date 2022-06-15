Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) E-commerce-focussed IT firm Unicommerce on Wednesday said it will increase manpower by 50 per cent by adding over 150 team members in 2022-23.

A majority of the positions will be in technology and operations domain as Unicommerce looks to strengthen the teams to meet the growing demand for its platform amongst retail companies and D2C brands in India and outside, the company said in a statement.

The hiring of over 150 new employees will mainly support Unicommerce's growing international operations.

Unicommerce is now present in 14 countries, including India and countries in the Middle-East, South-East Asia and Africa and expanding rapidly across newer geographies.

"We have a robust and multi-point integration network and strong presence within India's digital retail sector and a fast growing international footprint.

"Our FY23 hiring is underway and will be completed over the next 2-3 months to effectively serve the current and emerging needs of our customers. We will also be on-boarding senior marketing talent as we expand deeper into our international markets," Unicommerce CEO Kapil Makhija said.

