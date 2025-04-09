Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) Public sector Union Bank of India has stepped up its presence in the Southern region with the inauguration of a zonal office in Coimbatore, the bank said on Wednesday.

The inauguration of the zonal office was in the backdrop of the bank's ongoing efforts to enhance its pan-India presence. With the establishment of a zonal office, the bank has 22 zonal offices, 140 regional offices and has 8,619 branches across the country, a press release said.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO A Manimekhalai formally inaugurated the zonal office emphasised the bank's commitment to deliver quality customer service and recognise invaluable contributions of the field executives.

The new zonal office is located at Sowripalayam Pirivu in Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore aimed at providing easy access for customers and facilitating improved service delivery.

Union Bank of India Zonal Head Rajkumar S A along with senior officials of the bank were also present on the occasion.

