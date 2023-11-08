Hyderabad, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Wednesday attacked the Congress, calling it a "family party."

He also charged Congress was the "most corrupt in the world."

Choubey, who spoke to reporters here, alleged Congress is a "family party" that was concerned only about "mother, son and daughter".

Referring to the Hindi film 'Amar, Akbar, Anthony' in which three actors played the titular characters, he said Rahul Gandhi, the "prince of Congress", does all the three leading roles by himself.

"Sometimes, he becomes Amar, sometimes Akbar and sometimes Anthony. Rahul Gandhi does all the roles alone..," said Choubey, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs.

The INDIA alliance says "save the country", "save Constitution" but it is actually about "save family" and "save corrupt", he claimed.

He alleged Congress never respected democracy and that it was the 'C team' of the ruling BRS.

The INDIA alliance is an alliance of the corrupt, he alleged.

Referring to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's controversial comments about women, Choubey said the former has made the country feel ashamed.

He charged the INDIA alliance under the leadership of Congress is to "cheat" the country.

Hitting out at the ruling BRS in Telangana, he alleged the BRS government is "sunk" in liquor and corruption.

Choubey also spoke extensively about the NDA government's welfare schemes, including PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Fasal Bima Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.

