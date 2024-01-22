Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal affirmed the government's commitment to expedite the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley and said that action regarding this will be taken swiftly.

Meghwal slammed the Congress party for not attending the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple and said that the construction of the temple is the result of 500 years of sacrifice of Hindus and it has nothing to do with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Explainer on Union Budget of India: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About an Interim Budget.

"This issue is important for us. I have come here to know about the viewpoint of the community about the issue. We need to move forward on it very fast," Meghwal told reporters this evening.

The minister participated in a programme held here to celebrate the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Ten Facts About India’s Budget That Every Indian Citizen Must Know Of.

“In that direction, we will move forward very fast," he assured, addressing the concerns of Kashmiri Pandits who have been in exile for the last 34 years.

Meghwal said that a delegation has been invited to Delhi during the upcoming Parliament session to discuss the concerns and aspirations of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

During the celebration at Raghunath temple, Meghwal expressed joy over the enthusiasm among people regarding the ‘Pran Pratistha' at the Ram temple.

He highlighted the support received from the Supreme Court and the people, extending congratulations to everyone involved.

Meghwal criticised the Congress for not attending the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

"The Ram temple consecration has nothing to do with the upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections . This is the result of 500 years of sacrifice. Congress should have attended the event," he said, adding that the Congress party abstained, labelling the ceremony as a “BJP-RSS event”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)