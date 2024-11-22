Sultanpur (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) An auto driver was killed, and six members of a family were injured when a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 12:30 PM near Parsa village, along the Peedhi-Bijhuri road, when the family was returning home after attending a function, said Station House Officer (SHO) Jaisinghpur, Anirudh Singh.

The auto, driven by Shashikant Pandey (30), was hit by a truck that was reportedly travelling at high speed to merge onto the Purvanchal Expressway. The impact was so severe that he died instantly at the scene, Singh said.

The injured include Anil Kumar Mishra (45), his son Ujjwal (17), his sister-in-law Jyoti Mishra (42), and his niece and nephews — Neetu Dubey (23), Anchal Dubey (17), and Shobhit Dubey (12), all from Rajapur Kudwar, he said.

They were initially taken to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur for treatment, before being transferred to Prayagraj by family members for further treatment, the officer said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, and an investigation is underway, the SHO added.

Following the incident, locals staged a protest by blocking the road in anger. They demanded justice for the victims and called for stricter safety measures on the expressway.

