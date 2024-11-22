Kolkata, November 22: The Satta Matka-style Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery game is continuing to grow in popularity among the masses, with eight rounds or "bazis" played daily. Today's Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result will be announced after all rounds are completed. Participants who are trying their luck to win varying prices can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart and winning numbers for November 22 on portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

Played on all seven days of the week, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game requires participants to be physically present in the "city of joy" to play the Satta Matka-type game. The results of the first round are announced at around 10 AM and the last round at around 8:30 PM, so the Kolkata FF lottery is played throughout the day. Organised by Kolkata's civic authorities, the results of Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF Result, are declared every 90 minutes. Participants and lottery players can scroll below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 22, 2024, and know the winning numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 21, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 22, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 460 0

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Is It Legal or Illegal?

The rules of the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery are pretty simple. Participants of the speculative lottery game are required to choose numbers and place bets to win varying prizes. The eight rounds of the Kolkata FF lottery offer lottery players to win big with minimum investment. The game not only tests players' skill and luck but also their patience. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Although betting and gambling are banned in India, lotteries are legal in 13 states. Kolkata FF Lottery, Shillong Teer, Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, etc., are a few of the popular lotteries played across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).