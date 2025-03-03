Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Two employees of a sugar mill here died when a sugarcane-laden truck overturned on them while it was entering the mil compound on Monday evening, police said.

According to police, Mohanvir and Arvind Kumar, employed at Mansurpur Sugar Mill, were killed in the incident.

Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav said the incident occurred when the truck, carrying sugarcane from the Sillajuddi purchasing centre, was entering the mill premises.

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation. The two injured were taken to Begarajpur Medical College, where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, the CO said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle and searches are underway to nab him.

