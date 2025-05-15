Gorakhpur (UP), May 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth was beaten to death by some youths here, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Puchiyhwa Tola of Naduagyanpar village, police said.

According to family members, around 11 pm, two youths came to their house and took Dheeraj Nishad along. Nearly one and a half hours later, some villagers informed them of a scuffle.

When the family reached the spot, they found Dheeraj lying unconscious and soaked in blood, police said.

He was taken to the Brahmpur Community Health Centre where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Police have launched an investigation and inspected the crime scene. A few suspects have been detained for questioning.

Additional SP North Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said that the victim's father is currently in Himachal Pradesh. Further investigation is underway. =

