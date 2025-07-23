Ballia (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was killed after a car lost control and mowed him down in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the Nagara-Majhwara road in the Hanuman Chatti area, around 75 kilometres from the district headquarters, they said.

According to police, Shailesh Vsihwakarma, from Kasaundar, had dropped off his son Om Vishwakarma (6) to school on a motorcycle.

The child had got off the motorcycle and was about to enter the school premises when an overspeeding car swerved to avoid a cyclist, lost control and veered off into the opposite lane, hitting the child, they added.

The car then crashed into an electric pole. Om was injured in the accident and was taken to a hospital in Mau and later referred to Varanasi, where he died during treatment.

The car has been impounded and the body has been sent for post-mortem, Station House Officer Hitesh Kumar said. Further legal proceedings are underway.

